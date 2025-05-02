Inflation, current account deficit brought under control, says Aurangzeb

Minister says Pakistan has achieved financial stability after weathering the storm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says inflation and the current account deficit have been brought under control.

Speaking at an online meeting with the representative from S&P Global Ratings, Aurangzeb underscored that Pakistan’s financial stability had weathered the storm.

The minister detailed government-led reforms and highlighted that foreign exchange reserves were set to surge to $14 billion by June.

Furthermore, he noted the tax-to-GDP ratio was projected to hit 10.6 bolstering fiscal robustness, with primary balance and current account surpluses in the bag.

In addition, the minister stressed the importance of boosting exports and ramping up productivity capacity to spark comprehensive growth.

International partners lauded Pakistan’s economic measures.



