PM Shehbaz has approved 10-year electricity plan: minister

(Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved 10-year electricity plan.

The energy minister said that according to the new plan, the government will not buy expensive electricity.

“Consumers will save Rs4,743 billion. The process of purchasing 7,000 MW expensive electricity out of 14,000-MW in 10 years has been eliminated,” the minister said.

He said the government has taken two decisions - one is that in future no government will directly purchase electricity and future governments will abolish the single buyer model and purchase electricity on a bid basis.

He said that the procedure for future power plants has been changed, under which consumers will benefit by Rs2,790 billion. These measures are more important than reviewing contracts with IPPs.