IMF's Outlook 2025 predicts 2.6 to 3.6pc growth in Pakistan

Economic activity expected to accelerate during the second half of the current fiscal year

Fri, 02 May 2025 02:31:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – International Monitory Fund (IMF) has issued the Regional Economic Outlook 2025 for Pakistan, predicting its growth rate 2.6 percent in this fiscal year and 3.6 percent in next fiscal year.

According to the world funding agency, “Pakistan's growth rate is expected to be 2.6 percent this fiscal year and 3.6 percent next fiscal year.

Earlier, the IMF had expected 3.2 percent growth in the current fiscal year. The IMF had predicted 4 percent growth for Pakistan next year.

According to the IMF, Pakistan has reduced the policy rate due to a decline in inflation. Economic activity in Pakistan remained slow during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Economic activity is expected to accelerate during the second half of the current fiscal year.

According to the IMF, Pakistan is likely to face high costs in obtaining loans. Its growth will be higher than Iran and Iraq in the current and next fiscal years. Pakistan may face a fiscal deficit of 3.6pc in the current fiscal year.

According to the report, Pakistan may face a fiscal deficit of 3.4% in the next fiscal year because the US administration's tariff hike may affect the region's exports, and $14.8 billion in loans have been approved for Egypt, Jordan, and Pakistan from 2024.

The Fund's report added that the IMF's supports countried in the region through policy advice and loans.