FBR tax collection increases 30pc in April 2025

Business Business FBR tax collection increases 30pc in April 2025

It has crossed the entire annual target of Rs9,300 billion set for the previous year

Follow on Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 12:26:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday said that tax collection increased by 30 percent on month-on-month basis in April 2025, compared to 28 percent in March 2025.

During April 2025, the board has crossed the entire annual target of Rs 9300 billion set for the previous year, said a news release.

The board also issued Rs 43 billion refunds while income tax collection increased by 44 percent, sale tax by 17 percent and federal excise duty by 31 percent.