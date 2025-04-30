Ogra slashes LPG prices by Rs3.20 per kg

Business Business Ogra slashes LPG prices by Rs3.20 per kg

Similarly, the commercial cylinder price has decreased by Rs145, bringing down to Rs11,276

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 19:09:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for May 2025.

According to the official notification, the price of LPG has been cut by Rs3.20 per kilogram.

The new rate has been fixed at Rs245.13 per kg. As result of the price reduction, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinders has dropped by Rs73 and will now be available at Rs2,892.

Read also: OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs6.15 per kg

Similarly, the commercial cylinder price has decreased by Rs145, bringing down to Rs11,276.

