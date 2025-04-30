Alizeh Shah says death rumours, trolls have hampered her mental health

(Web Desk) - Model and actor Alizeh Shah said social media and news channels have started calling their parents after she announced to quit Instagram.

She expressed dissatisfaction at the behaviour of media, social media and netizens and said she should be allowed to live her own life in a way she deems good.

The actor said her mental peace has been badly disturbed due to the useless queries of the social media users who have been asking not only her but also her parents too about her health when she complained, has not posted anything related to that.

On a broader perspective, she said whenever she talks about anything, or post anything related to her life, a slew of negative comments are made.

Moreover, she said when she decided to delete all her posts from Instagram, she clearly mentioned that she is alive. But still, a few sections of media peddled the rumours and asked her parents whether she is alive or dead.

And no one can imagine the pain of parents when they are asked about their children death even when they are alive, she added.

