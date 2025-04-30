Digitization key to global market access: Dar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the importance of digitization for gaining access to global markets and attracting foreign investment.

Speaking at the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum, he welcomed delegates and called the event a major milestone for Pakistan’s IT sector.

He said the world was moving towards a digital economy and modern infrastructure was essential for growth.

Dar highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence and IT in transforming Pakistan’s economy.

He noted that the country had a talented digital youth force and global standard experts.

He also mentioned the Digital Nation Pakistan Act as a key step for promoting digitalization.

Dar said Pakistan offered a friendly business environment and was actively supporting digital policy for emerging economies.






