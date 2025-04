SBP announces public holiday on May 1

Business Business SBP announces public holiday on May 1

May 1 is observed as a public holiday across the country.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 17:09:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1.

According to the spokesperson for the bank, the State Bank will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, due to the public holiday on Labour Day.

It is worth mentioning that May 1 is observed as a public holiday across the country.