World Liberty Financial delegation meets PM, other leaders

Business Business World Liberty Financial delegation meets PM, other leaders

Pakistan’s proactive approach demonstrates its commitment

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 03:26:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The WLF delegation — including Zachary Folkman, Zachary Witkoff (son of Steve Witkoff who’s the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East), and Chase Herro — met with Pakistan’s leadership including the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Information and Minister of Defence to formalise cooperation, marking a major step toward positioning Pakistan as a global leader in the digital finance revolution.

Pakistan’s proactive approach demonstrates its commitment to embracing the next wave of financial innovation. The government has signaled plans to very soon announce comprehensive crypto legalisation policies, further strengthening Pakistan’s position as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world.

The Letter of Intent was signed during the meeting of World Liberty Financial and Pakistan Crypto Council. The meeting included the Finance Minister of Pakistan, CEO of the Council, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman SECP and Federal Secretary for IT.

The scope of cooperation between Pakistan Crypto Council and World Liberty Financial outlines collaboration in key areas including launching regulatory sandboxes for blockchain financial product testing, facilitating the responsible growth of DeFi protocols, exploring tokenization of real-world assets like real estate and commodities, expanding stablecoin applications for remittances and trade, and providing strategic advisory on blockchain infrastructure and global regulatory trends

Pakistan offers one of the world’s most promising digital economies, with over 64% of its population under the age of 30. The country ranks among the top in global crypto adoption, with an estimated $300 billion in annual crypto transactions and 25 million active crypto users.