Sindh CM, Islamic Development Bank discuss housing, women empowerment projects

The IsDB is financing $200 million for the reconstruction of houses

Fri, 25 Apr 2025 04:29:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed housing for flood affectees and women empowerment projects with a high-level delegation of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), state-run media reported on Thursday.

The IsDB is financing $200 million for the reconstruction of houses for those affected by the catastrophic 2022 floods. Torrential rains and melting glaciers triggered flash floods across the country that killed over 1,700 people and caused damages worth $33 billion, according to Pakistan’s estimates.

Murad Ali Shah met an IsDB delegation led by its Regional Director, Dr. Walid Abdelwahab, to discuss the Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project (SFEHRP) and the Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment Project. Both projects involve collaboration with the World Bank, APP said.

“The chief minister welcomed Dr. Abdelwahab and expressed gratitude for the IsDB’s support in rebuilding homes for the flood-affected population,” APP reported.

Shah said the Sindh government, in partnership with international collaborators and NGOs, is actively implementing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) projects in various districts to improve public health, particularly in flood-affected and underserved communities.

“In response to the chief minister’s request, the IsDB agreed to provide additional support for the WASH project,” the report said.

Shah stressed that the SFEHRP and WASH projects have been designed to enable owner-driven, multi-hazard-resilient reconstruction of core housing units following the 2022 floods.

The Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment Project is a $280 million initiative that includes financing of $50 million from the IsDB, $30 million from the Sindh government, and $200 million from foreign fund assistance (FFA).

Shah explained that the project aims to enhance the utilization and quality of reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent, and nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services for poor and vulnerable populations, particularly adolescents and women, in targeted areas of the province.

“The process to hire a third-party firm to oversee the skill development of 6,000 eligible women has begun in consultation with the IsDB,” the APP said.

As part of the program, 124 government dispensaries will be rehabilitated and upgraded, with diagnostic and preliminary design reports already completed, the state-run media said.