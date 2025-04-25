Refineries ordered to increase fuel output amid regional tensions

Govt mobilises oil supply chain following false flag operation in Held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has instructed all oil refineries and marketing companies to increase production and ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to support operational readiness of the defence forces.

The directive follows Indian false flag attack in Pahalgam, a region of India-held Kashmir.

In a ‘Most Immediate’ directive dated April 23, 2025, the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division instructed all major refineries—including PARCO, PRL, NRL, Cnergyico, and Attock Refinery Limited—to urgently ramp up production of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and jet fuel (JP-8).

The move underscores Pakistan’s proactive efforts to secure fuel availability for its defence forces amid escalating regional tensions.

"Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have also been instructed to ensure timely import of petroleum products to maintain sufficient stock levels. The directive emphasises the importance of operational readiness and urges immediate compliance.

“Given the emergent security situation in the region, all refineries are advised to enhance production of HSD and JP-8 to meet the demand of Defence Forces,” reads the official order issued by Director General (Oil) Imran Ahmed.

OMCS are advised to ensure timely imports of petroleum products,” said the order.

Additionally, the Petroleum Division has requested all stakeholders to tighten security at key petroleum infrastructure installations in accordance with existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also been asked to stay informed and coordinate accordingly.