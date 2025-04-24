Etihad Town launches in Sialkot: The trustworthy real estate brand that continues to set industry benchmarks

Etihad Town has now introduced its newest project — Etihad Town Sialkot

(Dunya News) - Celebrated for its steadfast dedication to quality, transparency, and punctual delivery, Etihad Town stands tall as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand.

With a proven track record of successful projects in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan, the brand has continually elevated the standards of modern urban development, winning the confidence of thousands of investors and homeowners nationwide.

Carrying forward this impressive legacy, Etihad Town has now introduced its newest project — Etihad Town Sialkot — a development set to revolutionize the real estate scene in the city. Ideally located on the key Sialkot-Daska Road, just 2 minutes from the Motorway Interchange, this prime site offers exceptional accessibility and tremendous growth prospects.

Present at the grand unveiling were the driving forces behind the brand — Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan. Both the Chairman and Executive Director addressed the audience, sharing their perspectives on the project’s strategic importance and long-term vision. Their leadership continues to make Etihad Town synonymous with trust in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

A highlight of the event was the debut of the Etihad Town Sialkot TVC featuring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry, who also graced the stage. The launch drew an impressive crowd, including leading Strategic Sales Partners, Investors, and Esteemed Clients from across the nation, illustrating the immense buzz and relevance surrounding the project.

The newly unveiled society presents both residential and commercial plots, offering a broad spectrum of options for homeowners and investors alike. What makes this project truly exceptional is that development work is already in motion, highlighting the brand’s hallmark of prompt and efficient execution — a commitment that continues to set it apart.

Etihad Town Sialkot features a convenient 3-year payment plan, free from hidden development charges, bolstering the brand’s image as a transparent and trustworthy real estate brand. Furthermore, the project enjoys full approval from all relevant government bodies, ensuring a secure and credible investment avenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, CEO of Etihad Town, remarked: “Etihad Town isn’t merely about constructing housing societies — it’s about nurturing trust, building communities, and shaping futures. With Etihad Town Sialkot, we are bringing to the city the same dedication and quality that have become our trademark in Lahore. We are committed to delivering — and to being here for the long haul.”

As Sialkot rapidly grows into a vibrant economic and residential hotspot, Etihad Town Sialkot emerges as a well-timed and reliable investment opportunity — powered by a trustworthy real estate brand that consistently fulfills its promises.