FinMin meets Chinese, Saudi counterparts in Washington

Business Business FinMin meets Chinese, Saudi counterparts in Washington

Aurangzeb briefs them on economic situation of Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 06:26:31 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held separate meetings with Chinese and Saudi finance ministers, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

In the meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed him on reforms in taxation, energy, privatisation, public finances, and government institutions.

He sought cooperation from the People's Bank of China to advance the process of issuing Panda Bonds.

In the meeting with Saudi Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed him on Pakistan's improving economic situation.

Earlier, welcoming US investment, especially in mining and minerals, the minister said Pakistan was set on putting its economy on a sustainable path.

“We will tap into global financial markets for capital and pull Pakistan out of the economic roller-coaster,” Aurangzeb added with determination.

