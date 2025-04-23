Gold prices drop by Rs11,700 to Rs352,000 per tola

Business Business Gold prices drop by Rs11,700 to Rs352,000 per tola

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs10,031

Follow on Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 18:44:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a sharp decrease of Rs11,700 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs352,000 against its sale at Rs363,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs10,031 to Rs301,783 from Rs311,814 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs9,195 to Rs276,644 from Rs285,839.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs16 to Rs3,457 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs13 to Rs2,963.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $116 to $3,338 from $3,454 whereas that of silver went up by $0.16 to $32.93, the Association reported.