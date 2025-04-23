Decline in KSE-100 index after days of bullish trend

Business Business Decline in KSE-100 index after days of bullish trend

KSE-100 index closed at 117,226 after losing 1,204 points

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 17:43:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday traded in red after losing more than 1,000 points.

During early hours of trade, the KSE-100 index gained 300 points and reached 118,811.

But the euphoria proved short-lived as the key index plummeted to 117,942 points around 1pm. It closed at 117,226 after losing 1,204 points.

A day earlier (Tuesday), the PSX continued to have bullish trend amid positive news on economic front. At one point the benchmark KSE-100 index touched the figure of 119,217 points after gaining more than 800 points.

Later in the day, the trade closed at 118,430 points as against 118,383 on Monday.

The market got a shot in the arm after Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s assurance to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that Pakistan would continue the IMF-guided reform agenda.

The finance czar met the IMF chief on the opening day of the World Bank Spring Meetings 2025.