Pakistan aims to deepen trade ties with US: Finance Minister

Says we are eager to buy more cotton and soybeans from the US

Tue, 22 Apr 2025 19:10:48 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed strong interest in boosting economic ties with the United States, saying it is time to ‘move forward in a constructive manners.’

In an interview with Bloomberg, Aurangzeb revealed that a high-level delegation would soon visit the US to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

“We are eager to buy more cotton and soybeans from the US,” he said.

He noted that talks were underway to remove non-tariff barriers, aiming to open up Pakistani markets to American products without unnecessary red tape.

“If there are any roadblocks on our end, we are ready to clear them,” he assured.

Welcoming US investment, especially in mining and minerals, the minister said Pakistan was set on putting its economy on a sustainable path.

“We will tap into global financial markets for capital and pull Pakistan out of the economic roller-coaster,” Aurangzeb added with determination.

