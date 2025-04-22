FinMin seeks investments in Washington meetings

Aurangzeb briefed them on Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held separate meetings on Monday with executives from Deloitte and the International Finance Corporation and discussed cooperation in multiple areas like energy and private sector reforms and critical minerals.

Aurangzeb left for the US last week to attend the World Bank Group/IMF Spring 2025 Meetings from Apr 21-26.

On Monday, Aurangzeb met Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation, and her team.

“Both sides explored cooperation in the areas of private sector reforms, energy transition, sound municipal finance and full employment,” a statement from the finance ministry said. “The Minister appreciated the lead role of IFC in raising $2.5 billion in debt financing for Reko Diq Copper & Gold Mine Project in Balochistan.

Aurangzeb also separately met with a team from Deloitte and briefed them on Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook, the government’s sectoral development agenda and export-led growth priorities, the finance ministry said.

“Explored cooperation in the areas of energy sector reforms, extraction and marketing of critical minerals, privatization, technology, crypto policy and operationalization of Country Partnership Framework (CPF),” the statement added.

