Gold prices hit historic high in Pakistan amid global surge

Business Business Gold prices hit historic high in Pakistan amid global surge

The global gold rate increased by $69 per ounce, reaching a record 3,395

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 18:13:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices in Pakistan have soared to an all-time high, driven by a continue rise in the international market.

The global gold rate increased by $69 per ounce, reaching a record 3,395.

In response, domestic markets saw a sharp jump, with the price of gold per tola rising by Rs8,100 and per 10 grams by Rs6944.

Read also: Gold soars to record high on trade war concerns

Following the hike, gold is now priced at Rs357,800 per tola and Rs306,755 per 10 gram in local markets, setting a new historical record.



