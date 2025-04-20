Pakistan plans new maritime trade corridors to tap East African market: minister

Business Business Pakistan plans new maritime trade corridors to tap East African market: minister

The initiative aims to establish direct sea links with EAC member states

Follow on Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 06:24:18 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan plans to launch new maritime trade corridors to strengthen economic ties with the East African Community (EAC), Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Saturday, describing the move as a strategic push to boost exports and regional connectivity.

The initiative aims to establish direct sea links with EAC member states, which include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The eight-nation bloc has a combined population of over 500 million and a collective GDP of around $345 billion.

“Our goal is to provide Pakistan’s industrialists, exporters and investors with a direct and efficient route to tap into the lucrative East African market,” Chaudhry said in a statement. “This strategic initiative will not only bolster our export potential but will also contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth by opening new avenues for trade and investment.”

He informed the first phase of the plan will involve the launch of a direct shipping line between Karachi Port and Djibouti, a key logistics hub offering access to neighboring markets such as Somalia and Ethiopia. However, he did not specify the exact launch date for the initiative.

The second phase involves the development of Gwadar Port into a long-term export hub focused on African trade.

An inter-ministerial consortium will be established to oversee implementation, coordinating efforts across trade, finance, diplomacy and technology. The government says the goal is to ensure Pakistani businesses are equipped to compete effectively in East Africa, particularly in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

“By enhancing trade routes and improving connectivity, Pakistan is positioning itself as a leading player in the expanding East African market,” Chaudhry added.