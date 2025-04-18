Inflation cools further as 18 items get cheaper

Business Business Inflation cools further as 18 items get cheaper

16 items see price hike

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 19:02:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s weekly inflation rates dropped by 0.69 per cent, bringing the annual rate to 2.72 per cent.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) , the latest report shows prices of 18 essential items declined, 16 increased, while 17 remained unchanged.

Notable price drops include live chicken Rs54.42 per kg, garlic Rs41.76, tomatoes Rs16.76, and onion Rs6.15 per kg.

Other items like wheat flour, potatoes, sugar, ghee and pulses followed suit.

However, item such as chickpea lentils, tea, milk firewood, cigarettes and rice became more expensive.