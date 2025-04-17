MoUs signed: Dar invites Hungarian investors to Pakistan

The MoUs were signed by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Hungary on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in the fields of culture (2025-2027), archaeology and cultural heritage, and the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic passports.

The MoUs were signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó in a ceremony held here.

Later, Dar and Szijjártó addressed a joint press conference pledging to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

The deputy prime minister informed Hungarian investors about “vast investment opportunities in Pakistan.”

He expressed gratitude to Hungary for its support on the GSP Plus status.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Szijjártó thanked government of Pakistan for its warm hospitality and expressed his country’s desire to strengthen relations with Islamabad.

He said that several MoUs were signed across various sectors and emphasized the importance of sharing experiences in the fields of culture and archaeology.

He added that both nations share similar stances on key global issues, and expressed concern over the use of Afghan soil by terrorists. Detailed discussions were also held on the issue of undocumented migrants.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó noted that there were broad opportunities to boost bilateral trade and that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment.