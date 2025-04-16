Rightsizing drive to save Rs31b in next fiscal year: Cabinet secretary

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government’s initiative of rightsizing is set to save over Rs31 billion in the next fiscal year, according to Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal.

While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla, Afzal revealed that 32,070 government posts had already been axed, with plans to eliminate another 7,724 in the pipeline.

Even the senior grades were not spared 21 and 22 saw four position cut, while grade 17 to 20 witnessed hundreds more being shown the door.

The cabinet secretary stressed that trimming the fat would not be enough, government departments must have to improve efficiency and performance.

Committee member Anusha Rehman criticized the government for doubling the number of ministers ‘sit idle’ doing next to nothing.



