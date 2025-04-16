Electricity prices slashed by Rs21.98 per unit for EV charging stations

Business Business Electricity prices slashed by Rs21.98 per unit for EV charging stations

The new base tariff has been fixed at Rs23.57/unit

Follow on Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 11:19:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has approved a significant cut of Rs21.98 per unit in electricity base tariff for electric vehicle charging stations.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the government’s petition to reduce the power tariff for EV station.

The electricity price has now been fixed at Rs23.57 per unit as compared to previous rate of Rs45.55 per unit.

It is recalled that the government had filed a petition seeking a decrease in base tariff for EV charging stations.

