Electricity prices slashed by Rs21.98 per unit for EV charging stations
Business
The new base tariff has been fixed at Rs23.57/unit
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has approved a significant cut of Rs21.98 per unit in electricity base tariff for electric vehicle charging stations.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved the government’s petition to reduce the power tariff for EV station.
The electricity price has now been fixed at Rs23.57 per unit as compared to previous rate of Rs45.55 per unit.
It is recalled that the government had filed a petition seeking a decrease in base tariff for EV charging stations.