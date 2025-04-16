Pakistan's credit rating upgrade reflects confidence in economic reforms: FinMin

“Our journey towards growth and stability will not be halted,” he asserts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed Fitch Ratings’ recent upgrade of Pakistan’s credit rating from CCC+ to B-, calling it a clear vote of confidence in the governmnet’s economic policies.

Speaking to the media, the finance minister said this marked the first time in three years that Pakistan’s rating had improved, with the outlook now labeled as stable.

“This positive development strengthens our economy agendas and brings credibility to our reforms,” he added.

Aurangzeb highlighted that the upgrade would attract greater investment, increase trade opportunities, generate employment, and provide additional financial resources, paving the way for continued industrial growth.

He expressed optimism that this move would boost investor confidence and encourage other global rating agencies, financial institutions and international investors to see Pakistan as a reliable economic partner.

“Our journey towards growth and stability will not be halted,” he asserted.

