Trump plans separate levy on exempted electronics amid trade war, Lutnick says

Business Business Trump plans separate levy on exempted electronics amid trade war, Lutnick says

Trump plans separate levy on exempted electronics amid trade war, Lutnick says

Follow on Published On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 22:37:53 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that smartphones, computers and some other electronics, just exempted from steep tariffs on imports from China, would face separate new duties along with semiconductors within the next two months.

Lutnick's comments on ABC's "This Week" flagging the coming levies on critical technology products mark the latest twist in President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which have upended the global trading order and roiled financial markets since they were announced on what he branded "Liberation Day" on April 2.

Trump's back-and-forths on tariffs have kicked off a trade war with China and prompted the wildest swings on Wall Street since the COVID pandemic of 2020. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index (.SPX), opens new tab is down more than 10% since Trump took office on January 20.

Lutnick said Trump would enact "a special focus-type of tariff" on smartphones, computers and other electronics products in a month or two, alongside sectoral tariffs targeting semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. He said those new levies would fall outside Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs, under which levies on Chinese imports climbed to 125% this week.

"He's saying they're exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, but they're included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably a month or two," Lutnick said in the interview on ABC, predicting that the levies would bring production of those products to the United States. "These are things that are national security, that we need to be made in America."

With his comments, Lutnick appeared to go beyond what was communicated on Saturday, when a White House official told media that Trump would launch a new national security trade investigation into semiconductors soon that could lead to other new tariffs.

Beijing increased its own tariffs on US imports to 125% on Friday, striking against Trump's tariffs. China said on Sunday that it was evaluating the impact of the exclusions for the technology products implemented late on Friday.

"The bell on a tiger's neck can only be untied by the person who tied it," China's Ministry of Commerce said.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who endorsed Trump's run for president but who has criticized the tariffs, on Sunday called on him to pause the broad and steep reciprocal tariffs on China for three months, as he did for most countries last week.

"If President Trump were to pause the China tariffs for 90 days and reduce them temporarily to 10%, he would achieve the same objective in causing U.S. businesses to relocate their supply chains from China without the disruption and risk to these businesses in the short term, and he would have time to negotiate a deal with China," Ackman wrote on X.

DEMOCRAT BLASTS 'CHAOS'

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, criticized the latest revision to Trump's tariff plan, which economists have warned could dent economic growth and fuel inflation.

"There is no tariff policy - only chaos and corruption" Warren said on ABC's "This Week."

In a notice to shippers late on Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of tariff codes excluded from the import taxes. It featured 20 product categories, including computers, laptops, disc drives, semiconductor devices, memory chips and flat panel displays.

For the Chinese imports, the exclusion of the tech products applies only to Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which reached 125% this week. Trump's prior 20% duties on all Chinese imports that he said were related to the fentanyl crisis remain in place.