Petrol price likely to decrease by Rs10 per liter

Published On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 17:43:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The petroleum products prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease after a significant cut in the international market.

According to details, the federal government is expected to announce a reduction of almost Rs10 per liter in petrol prices.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that the federal government is also considering whether to cut the price of petrol or to shift the relief towards the power sector.

Sources reveal that the Prime Minister’s approval will be sought before announcing the new prices.

It bears mentioning that the government earlier shifted the reduction towards the power.

