Aurangzeb sees jump in Pakistani exports after 2028

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Saturday exports would see a jump after 2028 and emphasised that it is essential to ensure access for Pakistani products to international markets.

Addressing an event, Aurangzeb stated that traders played a key role in the country's development. He said efforts were being made to stabilise the economy, adding that facilities are being ensured for investors.

The minister emphasised the need to work together for the development of the industry in the country.

He said the Minerals Investment Forum was held successfully and it reflected that the country is on the right track, adding that representatives from China, Europe, the U.S., and other countries participated in the forum.

He said that fluctuations in the stock market are normal, and the reduction in the policy rate would bring stability to businesses.

He stressed that the primary goal of the government was to provide relief to the common man. He said prices of essential items like lentils, sugar, and others are being monitored on a daily basis.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly for economic stability and that the decrease in inflation should benefit the common citizen.

He added that the interest rate has dropped from 22% to 12%, adding that process for filing the tax returns has been simplified for the salaried individuals.

He further said the Reko Diq project held great importance for the country.

