Gold price hikes by Rs10,000 per tola

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices soared following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day suspension on tariffs.

According to gold markets, in Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs10,000 per tola, reaching Rs338,800. The price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs8,573, bringing it to Rs,466.

In the global market, gold surged by $100 per ounce for the first time, hitting $3,218. It marked a historic day as both the per tola price in Pakistan rose by Rs10,000 and the international price jumped by $100 in a single day.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, gold prices in the international market had risen by $78 per ounce.

In Pakistan, the price per tola had gone up by Rs7,800 and the 10-gram rate by Rs6,668.

