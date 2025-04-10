NEPRA approves power tariff cut for three months

This decision follows a request by the federal government

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction in electricity prices for a three-month period.

According to an official notification, power tariff will be reduced by Rs1.71 per unit for all consumers across the country, including K-Electric users.

This decision follows a request by the federal government and is expected to provide a total relief of Rs58 billion to consumers in their electricity bills for April, May, and June.