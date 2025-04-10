Increasing exports govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz

Business Business Increasing exports govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, regarding the Export Facilitation Scheme.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 16:45:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure a level playing field for local industries to accelerate industrial growth and increase exports.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, regarding the Export Facilitation Scheme.

During the meeting, recommendations were presented to make the scheme effective and ensure that the export sector benefits from it.

The meeting was briefed that the scheme was launched to reduce production costs and enable the country's products to compete in the global markets.

The prime minister said increasing the country's exports is one of the top priorities of the government.

He directed the relevant authorities to further consult with experts to make the Export Facilitation Scheme more effective for facilitating the import of raw materials and machinery for export industries.

He said consultations should be made with industries and business organizations, and their suggestions should be included in the budget.

