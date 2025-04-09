Electricity prices likely to fall by Rs6.62 per unit for Karachi consumers

Nepra to hear KE petition on April 16

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Electricity prices are likely to be cut by Rs6.62 per unit for consumers of K-Electric.

KE has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (PIA), seeking a reduction in the power tariff on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of February 2025.

If the petition is approved, it would provide a relief of Rs6.6 billion to electricity consumers in Karachi.

Nepra will conduct hearing on the K-Electric petition on April 16.

