Bitcoin last down 5pc at 78,892.92 dollars
Business
Ether was down by around 9.62% at $1617.65
(Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down by around 5% at $78,892.92 at 1855 GMT on Sunday.
Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was down by around 9.62% at $1617.65 at 1859 GMT on Sunday.
Investors poured into safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc on Monday and heavily sold the risk-sensitive Australian dollar as the market rout from U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs deepened and fears of a global recession grew.
Asian stock markets and Wall Street futures dove and investors wagered that the mounting risk of recession could see U.S. interest rates cut as early as May.