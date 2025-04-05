Texas opens probe into WK Kellogg over health claims

(Reuters) - The state of Texas on Saturday said it opened a probe into WK Kellogg saying the breakfast cereal maker could be violating state laws by advertising its products as "healthy."

The office of state Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that some of the company's breakfast cereals - which include Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes - "are filled with petroleum-based artificial food colorings that have been linked to hyperactivity, obesity" and other health problems.

Paxton's office said the company had removed artificial food colorings in Canada and Europe but not in the United States.

"In no world should foods that include these dyes be advertised as healthy," Paxton said in the statement.

WK Kellogg didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.