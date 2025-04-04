Talks with IPPs to save Rs3,696bn: Awais Leghari

So far negotiations with 36 IPPs has resulted in savings of Rs3,696 bn

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Energy Minister Awais Legahri has revealed that Pakistan’s power sector had accumulated circular debts of Rs2,400 billion.

So far negotiations with 36 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has led to savings of Rs3,696 billion.

Speaking to media, the minister stressed the need for improvements in the NEPRA Act and announced that the private sector would now be involved in electricity buying and selling, breaking the government’s monopoly.

He highlighted transmission issues, stating that resolving them could reduce electricity prices by Rs2 per unit.

Additionally, efforts are underway to shift CPEC power plants to local coal, improving energy security and lowering fuel cost adjustment. By June all electricity meters will be converted to automatic system.

