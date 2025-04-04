Cabinet greenlights agreement with state-owned IPPs

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – The federal cabinet has given the green light to agreement with state-owned Independent Power Produces (IPPs).

After wrapping up negotiation, the government is now set to send the IPP agreement to NEPRA for approval.

According to Power Division sources, discussion were held with over 21 state-owned IPPs, leading to savings of Rs34 billion.

As a result, electricity’s base price will drop by 27 paisas per units.

A senior official from the Power Division, speaking off the record, revealed that IPPs have a combined capacity of over 21, 000 megawatts.

These include nuclear power plants, RLNG, gas hydel, coal, furnace oil and solar power plants.

