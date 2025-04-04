Analysts see far-reaching impact of Trump tariff on Pakistan

Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 12:59:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Analysts see far-reaching impact on economy after US President Donald Trump has imposed global tariffs.

The US has imposed 29pc tariff on imports from Pakistan in response to 58pc Pakistan charges for American products.

Leading businessman Arif Habib says the imposition of tariff by US President Donald Trump will have far-reaching impact on economy.

Speaking to Dunya News, he said the prices of commodities would increase and demand would drop.

He said things would become clear once the details of tariff came to fore. He said Pakistan could gain advantage as China could shift some business to Pakistan due to high tariff.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Kayani, in a programme, said Pakistan hoped the US would reconsider its decision of tariff imposition. He said Pakistan would have to watch its interest and increase global exports to offset the possible impact.

Trump unveiled plans for sweeping new import taxes on all goods entering the US in a watershed moment for global trade. As per new US trade policy, the United States will impose 26 per cent tariff on India, 34 per cent on China, 20 per cent on European Union, 10 per cent tariff on Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Afghanistan.

In charts posted on social media, the White House shows the effective tariff rates they claim other countries impose on American goods, including by “currency manipulation and trade barriers.”

