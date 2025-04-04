Expected relief for consumers after Rs7.41 per unit cut

Details have been revealed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 03:25:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After Rs7.41 per unit reduction in electricity bills, it is expected that the bills of consumers using up to 200 units of electricity will be reduced by Rs1,228.

The electricity tariff of protected consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity has been reduced by Rs6.14 per unit. The monthly bill for consumers using 200 units will pay Rs2, 459.

A relief of Rs31.35 is expected in the bill of electricity consumers who use 300 units. A reduction of 21.72 is expected in the bill for the users of three-phase meters.

Currently, TV fee, finance surcharge, GST and income tax are charged on electricity bills.

Customers using up to 200 units pay 43 paisa finance surcharge, Rs 35 TV fee and 18 percent GST.

Electricity consumers using 300 and more units pay a finance surcharge of Rs3.22, TV fee of Rs35 and GST of 18 percent. Household consumers are also charged income tax of 7.5 percent on bills of Rs25,000 and above.