Pakistan unveils salt-themed pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka

The Pakistani salt mines are among the oldest and largest in the world

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 00:49:09 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan unveiled its national pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka at a soft launch event in Kobe, said the country’s trade development authority on Thursday, featuring a design inspired by the country’s iconic salt mines amid a broader effort to promote exports of its globally appreciated pink salt.

The pavilion, themed “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” was introduced at a ceremony attended by 120 guests, including Japanese dignitaries, members of the Pakistani diaspora, cultural figures, academics and media representatives.

Expo 2025 Osaka is a major international event that will run from April 13 to October 13, with participation from 165 countries and an expected 28 million visitors. Pakistan, aiming to become an export-oriented economy, has taken part in similar global exhibitions elsewhere to highlight its culture and products to international markets.

“This pavilion belongs to all of you,” Muhammad Naseer, Project Director of the Pakistan Pavilion, said while addressing the participants of the ceremony. “Your stories, contributions and connection to Pakistan are part of this journey.”

“Over the next months, this space will be a place of discovery, dialogue and celebration, where we invite the world to experience Pakistan’s culture, innovation and aspirations,” he added.

Pakistan’s envoy to Japan, Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar, praised the initiative and highlighted the pavilion’s potential to foster long-term cultural and economic ties.

He encouraged members of the Pakistani diaspora to actively support and promote the pavilion, calling it a symbol of national pride and global engagement.

The pavilion’s design, inspired by the Khewra Salt Mines in Pakistan’s Punjab province, incorporates a tranquil “salt garden” meant to offer visitors a multi-sensory experience reflecting both the country’s natural beauty and economic potential.

They are renowned for producing pink Himalayan salt, which is prized worldwide for its distinctive color and health benefits.

Pakistan also seeks to export more of its products by leveraging platforms such as the Osaka Expo.