Revised rates after PM announces reduction in electricity

New average price for residential is Rs31.63 per unit, for commercial Rs62.47

Published On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 20:03:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement to reduce electricity prices, details of the revised average per-unit rates are available now.

For residential consumers, the previous average tariff was Rs38.34 per unit.

Following Rs7.65 per unit reduction, the new average price is Rs31.63 per unit.

For commercial consumers, the tariff was Rs71.06 per unit. A reduction of Rs8.58 per unit has brought the new rate to Rs62.47 per unit.

For industrial consumers, the previous rate was Rs48.19 per unit. After Rs7.79 per unit cut, the revised price is Rs41.51 per unit.

For agricultural consumers, the tariff has been reduced from Rs41.76 per unit to Rs34.58 per unit, reflecting a Rs7.18 per unit decrease.

For other consumers, the price has dropped from Rs39.68 per unit to Rs32.69 per unit, marking a Rs6.99 per unit reduction.

The general services category previously faced an average price of Rs56.66 per unit. After Rs7.18 per unit reduction, the new tariff stands at Rs49.48 per unit.

For bulk consumers, the price has been lowered from Rs55.05 per unit to Rs47.87 per unit, reflecting a Rs7.18 per unit decrease.

The reductions come as part of the government’s effort to provide relief amid rising inflation and economic challenges.