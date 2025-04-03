Power consumers to receive relief in May: Leghari

Privatisation of DISCOs is underway, 20 million consumers to enjoy reduction in rates: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Following the Prime Minister's announcement on power tariffs, Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, revealed that consumers will see lower electricity rates reflected in their May bills.

Speaking to Dunya News, Leghari confirmed that commercial consumers, who paid Rs 71 per unit in June, will now be charged Rs 62.47 per unit—a 12% decrease.

He further stated that the privatization of power distribution companies (DISCOs) is underway, and nearly 20 million consumers will experience a 48% to 56% reduction in electricity costs.

This, he highlighted, is a significant relief for the middle class.

Also, Leghari mentioned that there are six different slabs for residential consumers. The government will soon share detailed information on the changes in electricity rates for these consumers.

He assured that all updates regarding electricity tariffs would be shared via social and electronic media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), following the Prime Minister’s announcement.