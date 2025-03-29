Govt slashes petrol price by Re1 per litre

However, the diesel prices were unchanged.

Updated On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 16:19:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Friday slashed the petrol price by Re1 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the petrol price was decreased by Re1 to 254.63 per litre.



Similarly, there has been no change in the price of High-Speed Diesel, which will remain at Rs258.64 per liter.

According to the notification, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has calculated petroleum product prices for consumers based on fluctuations in international markets.

On March 15, the federal government decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged for the next fortnight.

Petrol, widely used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles, directly affects the daily budgets of middle and lower-middle-class households, who rely heavily on it for commuting.

