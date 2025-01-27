Stocks somersault on first working day of week

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost its sheen on the first day of the week amid decline in KSE-100 Index.

The PSX witnessed bullish trend during early trade hours as investors remained hopeful for the first interest rate cut of the year.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering at 115,596 points after gaining more than 700 points.

The investors' glee was short-lived as KSE-100 Index came down to 113,500 (decrease of 1,360 points) at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the US dollar gained Rs0.05 against rupee in the interbank market.

The new value of the greenback is Rs278.80.

