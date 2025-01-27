Oil slips as Trump repeats call for OPEC to reduce prices

Brent crude futures dropped 87 cents, or 1.11%, to $77.63 a barrel

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday after U.S. President Trump called on OPEC to reduce prices following the announcement of wide-ranging measures to boost U.S. oil and gas output in his first week in office.

Brent crude futures dropped 87 cents, or 1.11%, to $77.63 a barrel by 0043 GMT after settling up 21 cents on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.77 a barrel, down 89 cents, or 1.19%.

Trump on Friday reiterated his call for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut oil prices to hurt oil-rich Russia's finances and help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

"One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and drop the price of oil ... That war will stop right away," Trump said.

Trump has also threatened to hit Russia "and other participating countries" with taxes, tariffs and sanctions if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not struck soon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to talk about the Ukraine war and energy prices.

However, OPEC and its allies including Russia has yet to react to Trump's call, with OPEC+ delegates pointing to a plan already in place to start raising oil output from April.

Both benchmarks posted their first decline in five weeks last week as concerns eased about sanctions on Russia disrupting supplies.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, promising his second term will forgo free market norms inside the U.S. and out.

Goldman Sachs analysts said they do not expect a big hit to Russian production as higher freight rates have incentivized higher supply of non-sanctioned ships to move Russian oil while the deepening in the discount on the affected Russian ESPO grade attracts price-sensitive buyers to keep purchasing the oil.

"As the ultimate goal of sanctions is to reduce Russian oil revenues, we assume that Western policymakers will prioritize maximizing discounts on Russian barrels over reducing Russian volumes," the analysts said in a note.

Still, JP Morgan analysts said some risk premium is justified given that nearly 20% of the global Aframax fleet currently faces sanctions.

"The application of sanctions on the Russian energy sector as leverage in future negotiations could go either way, indicating that a zero risk premium is not appropriate," they added in a note.

More trade disruption is expected after Trump announced on Sunday he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported.

The U.S. is the largest buyer of Colombia's seaborne crude exports at 183,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, or 41% of Colombia's total, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

Data from Energy Information Administration showed the U.S. imported 228,000 barrels per day of crude and products from Colombia in 2023.