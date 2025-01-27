FBR chairman says vehicles to be purchased for board officers

Says tax collection target will be achieved

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 14:07:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial said on Sunday they would purchase vehicles for the board officers despite the objection of the Senate standing committee.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had directed that the purchase of vehicles for FBR officers be subject to the fulfillment of tax targets.

Speaking to journalists at an event here on Sunday, the FBR chairman said cars would be bought for young board officers as they had to go in field for operations and recoveries, adding the Senate Standing Committee had been given a reply in a satisfactory manner.

To a question regarding high tax collection rate in Karachi, the chairman said head offices of big and multinational companies were in the city and record tax collection was generated from this city.

It's not spent on the development of the city, the chairman said.

He said tracking system would be installed in vehicles along with trucks in two to three months.