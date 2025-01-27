FBR chairman says vehicles to be purchased for baord officers

Says tax collection target will be achieved

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mahmood has announced purchasing vehicles for the board officers, despite the objection of the Senate Standing Committee.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had directed that the purchase of vehicles for FBR officers be subject to the fulfillment of tax targets.

Talking to journalists at an event here on Sunday, the FBR chairman said cars would be bought for young board officers as they have to go in field for operations and recoveries, adding the Senate Standing Committee has been given a reply in a satisfactory manner.

To a question regarding high tax collection rate in Karachi, the chairman said head offices of big and multinational companies are in the city and tax collection record is generated from this city.

To a question that higher revenue is generated from Karachi, but it is not spent on the development of the city, the chairman said the matter is settled in the Constitution, finance and federalism.

He said tracking system will be installed in vehicles along with trucks in 2 to 3 months.