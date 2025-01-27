Gas prices remain unchanged for most categories

General industry (Captive) sees hike

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The gas sale prices for various consumer categories will remain unchanged, including domestic, special roti tandoor, General Industry (Process), Commercial, CNG, Cement, fertiliser, and Power sectors.

However, starting February 1, 2025, the gas sale price for the General Industry (Captive) has been revised from Rs 3,000/MMBTU to Rs 3,500/MMBTU.

A spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said that the federal government issued the revised gas sale price advice in response to Ogra’s determinations regarding the Review of the Estimated Revenue Requirement for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Under the amended OGRA law, the federal government is required to issue category-wise consumer rates without altering the overall revenue requirement calculated by the regulator.

Despite Ogra’s proposal, the government has opted to maintain existing rates for most consumer categories while implementing a targeted increase for the captive sector.

General Industry (Captive) means an industrial unit undertaking/unit carrying out the activity of power production (with or without co-generation) for self-consumption and /or for sale of surplus power to a distribution company or bulk-power consumers.

It is pertinent to mention that this price adjustment reflects ongoing efforts to balance the financial sustainability of the gas sector while minimizing the burden on most consumer groups.