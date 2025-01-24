Robust activity helps PSX soar past 115,000 level again
Business
A robust activity was witnessed in morning session and the KSE-100 index soared to 115,138 points
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued upward movement to again cross the level of 115,000 points.
A robust activity was witnessed in PSX in the morning session and the KSE-100 index soared to 115,138 points with the addition of 1,000 points.
On Thursday, a highly volatile PSX closed with a gain of 594 points at 114,037 points.
DOLLAR DEPRECIATES
Meanwhile, the US dollar depreciated against Pak rupee in the interbank market in the morning session 7 paisas to Rs278.65.