Robust activity helps PSX soar past 115,000 level again

Business Business Robust activity helps PSX soar past 115,000 level again

A robust activity was witnessed in morning session and the KSE-100 index soared to 115,138 points

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 11:12:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued upward movement to again cross the level of 115,000 points.

A robust activity was witnessed in PSX in the morning session and the KSE-100 index soared to 115,138 points with the addition of 1,000 points.

On Thursday, a highly volatile PSX closed with a gain of 594 points at 114,037 points.

DOLLAR DEPRECIATES

Meanwhile, the US dollar depreciated against Pak rupee in the interbank market in the morning session 7 paisas to Rs278.65.