FinMin meets World Bank Managing Director in Davos

He also meets ministers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 02:56:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - On the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met Ms Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank.

They discussed cooperation between Pakistan and the World Bank, with a particular focus on Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister emphasised the government’s strong partnership with the Bank and expressed hope that the World Bank would continue playing a key role in the country’s socio-economic development.

The minister also met Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Finance Minister of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

In a meeting with the finance minister of KSA, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted key reform measures undertaken by the government, said a press release issued here.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional economic development, as well as bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

During the meeting with Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed his Qatari counterpart on Pakistan’s recent economic progress and improved international financial ratings.