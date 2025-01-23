Islamabad, Ankara discuss job opportunities for Pakistanis in Turkiye

Business Business Islamabad, Ankara discuss job opportunities for Pakistanis in Turkiye

Chaudhry Salik says both countries share similar stances on regional and global issues

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 01:47:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain met Turkish Ambassador Irfan Nazir Oglu on Wednesday to discuss provision of modern technical education and enhancing job opportunities for the country’s skilled workers in Turkiye, the religion ministry said in a statement.

“During the meeting, various proposals were discussed regarding religious harmony, respect for humanity and providing more job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Turkiye,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs said.

Hussain pointed out that both countries share similar stances on regional and global issues, and have supported each other on various global issues at the international stage.

“Turkish Ambassador Irfan Nazir Oglu expressed sorrow over the deaths of Pakistanis in the Morocco boat incident and reaffirmed the commitment to providing more job opportunities for skilled Pakistanis in Turkiye,” the religion ministry said.

The ambassador pointed out that Turkiye is working on increasing the supply of machinery to Pakistani industries and expanding technical training and educational projects in the South Asian country.

He said that though several Turkish companies are operating in Pakistan, there remains significant potential to increase joint investment and trade volume between the two countries, the religious affairs ministry said.

Hussain said 600,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment last year, adding that by December 2024 overseas Pakistanis sent a record remittance of 3.1 billion dollars to Pakistan.

“The establishment of better banking channels between Turkiye and Pakistan is also essential for promoting mutual trade,” the ministry said.

It said the meeting concluded with an agreement to enhance cooperation toward eliminating extremism and “terrorism,” promoting interfaith harmony and providing skilled Pakistanis with modern technical education.