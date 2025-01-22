Stocks falter amid uncertainty surrounding MPC meeting outcome

It must be remembered that the KSE-100 index closed at 115,402 points yesterday.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovered at 114,670 points after losing more than 300 points.

Market analysts believe that upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on January 27 could help boost investors’ confidence if it announces to lower the interest rate by 100bps.

On the other hand, the US dollar was trading at Rs278.70 after its price was decreased by Rs0.12 against the Pakistani rupee.

